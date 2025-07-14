Regé– Jean Page lands role in ‘Funny You Should Ask’ series

Regé– Jean Page, after stealing hearts of fans with his role in Bridgerton as Duke Simon Basset, will be returning again on TV screens in another romance novel adaptation.

Reported by E!News, the story follows Chani Horowitz, a young journalist desperately trying to make a name for herself, as she navigates a complicated relationship with her ultimate celebrity crush, Gabe Parker, after she is hired to write a profile of him.

Page will be playing Gabe, who is busy navigating his feeling for Chani amid PR disasters and failed marriages.

According to Deadline, Apple TV + has landed for development of the series, with Page producing and Emily Brown as executive producer.

In addition, with Rachel Alter, Robin Schwartz, Carolyn Daucher, Mary Adelstein, Becky Clements and Alissa Bachner will also be executive producers.

The show is now in its early stages with Rachel Alter writing the adaptation, according to the outlet.