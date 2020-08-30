Look back at Miley Cyrus’s MTV VMAs date with a homeless man

Miley Cyrus may be one of the most contentious personalities in the entertainment industry but the artist has done her fair share of good deeds as well.

As MTV’s Music Video Awards for 2020 approach, fans of the Wrecking Ball singer are looking back at the time when she brought a homeless man as her plus one for the big night in 2014.

The singer brought Jesse Helt, who was 22 back then, as her date for the award night and gave him the stage to accept her award so he could discuss the state of the youth in homelessness in Los Angeles, California.

The two had met through an organization called My Friend’s Place, which provides assistance to homeless individuals in finding shelters, healthcare as well as education.

"I am accepting this award on behalf of the 1.6 million runaways and homeless youth in the United States who are starving and lost and scared for their lives. I know, because I am one of those people,” Helt said as he accepted Cyrus’s award.

His mother, Linda Helt had opened up about why he left home as she spoke to The Oregonian, saying “he wanted to make it on his own,” even if that came at the cost of him having no home at all.

"He called me and he said, 'Mom, I'm living in a bush,'" said Linda.

"The things he shared last night are typical ways people try to survive here in Los Angeles. We hear young people all the time talk about being extras, or wanting to be extras, being in the service sector, hotels, fast food, asking for money on the street. So what he described is very real for these young people,” she added.

Later in 2016, while Helt got himself a studio apartment to live in, TMZ reported that in 2016, he auctioned off the MTV Award that Cyrus let him keep.

The reason for that was him facing financial hurdles while he was getting ready to welcome a baby back then.