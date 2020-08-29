Ertugrul's Abdur Rehman Alp sympathises with Pakistani fans over loss of lives in floods

Celal Al plays Abdur Rehman Alp in famous Turkish drama Dirilis: Ertugrul.

Turkish actor Celal Al on Saturday expressed sympathy with the Pakistanis affected by the floods and prayed for those who died in rain-related incidents.

Taking to Instagram, the actor who plays Abdur Rehman Alp in famous Turkish drama Dirilis: Ertugrul, penned a condolence note for his Pakistanis fans in Turkish, Urdu and English languages.

“Expresses sympathy to the people of Pakistan for the devastation caused by the floods,” Celal Al wrote on his Instagram story along with a picture.



“Pray for God’s forgiveness for those who died in the floods. My sympathies are with you. #LAHORE #KARACHI #PAKISTAN #PAKISTANZINDABAD.”

Pakistan has been badly affected due to severe flash flooding in multiple cities which has claimed dozens of lives during the ongoing monsoon season.

More than 100 people have been killed across Pakistan during the current monsoon season.

Karachi has been one of the most affected city in the country with nearly 50 deaths so far.