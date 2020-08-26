Jennifer Aniston reveals how Jake Gyllenhaal helped her while secretly crushing on her

Hollywood actor Jennifer Aniston may be basking in glory right now owing to her iconic portrayal on Friends, but that character had posed quite a few hurdles for her as well.

The Murder Mystery star, 51, spoke about how difficult it was for her to move past the nineties sitcom and get her character of Rachel Green off her back.

On the latest episode of Close Up with the Hollywood Reporter, Aniston disclosed that her costar on The Good Girl, Jake Gyllenhaal had been the one to help her move on from Friends. The actor’s mention was a surprise to all Jen fans who are aware of the numerous confessions made by the Spider-Man: Far From Home actor about having a crush on Hollywood's leading lady.

Aniston’s revelation now signals the great chemistry the two share, even behind-the-scenes.

During the round table interview, Aniston told Reese Witherspoon, Zendaya and Janelle Monae: “I could not get Rachel Green off of my back for the life of me. I could not escape….just Rachel from Friends, Rachel from Friends.”

“It was The Good Girl that was the first time I got to just sort of really shed whatever this little, like, Rachel character was. To be able to disappear into someone who was walking in those shoes was such a relief to me,” she added.

“I just remember the panic that set over me thinking, ‘oh God, I don’t know if I can do this, I don’t know, maybe they’re all right, maybe everybody else is seeing something I’m not seeing, which is, you are only the girl in the New York apartment with the purple walls,” she said.

For the unversed, Aniston had been terrified before she shot The Good Girl but after wrapping up, found herself to be more confident and renewed with polished skills, as revealed by her.

During an earlier interview in 2016, Gyllenhaal told People: “I will say, I had a crush on her for years. And working with her was not easy.”