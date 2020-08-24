Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will reunite with the Royal Family?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could "come together" with the royal family in the future in a "more family-based way", said Omid Scobie, who co-wrote explosive biography 'Finding Freedom'.

He said the Sussexes still have a "very strong" relationship with Prince Charles and the Queen despite stepping back as senior royals.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex famously stepped away from the royal duties at the beginning of 2020 and have since moved to the US with their child Archie.



During the pair's time in the royal family, there were rumours of a rift between Meghan and Kate Middleton while Harry also admitted he had grown apart from Prince William in an ITV documentary last year.

'Finding Freedom' explores those topics but one of its authors, Omid Scobie, believes the families could eventually come back together.

Speaking on the most recent episode of his ABC podcast HeirPod, he said: "It’s important to note that, while we haven’t seen a change between Meghan and Kate, the relationships between the Sussexes and the Queen are very strong and continue to be so."



The royal expert also claimed the brothers started talking again after Prince Charles’ coronavirus, describing the communication as a "step in the right direction".



Omid’s book, which he wrote alongside Carolyn Durand, seeks to tell the Sussex’s side of the incidents that led up to "Megxit".

Representatives from Harry and Meghan have denied they contributed to the book.