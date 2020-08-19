Lili Reinhart recounts her battle with depression after split with Cole Sprouse

American actor Lili Reinhart had made headlines in the recent past after news broke out about her breakup with Cole Sprouse.

In a new in-depth interview given to Refinery29, the Riverdale actor is opening up about she felt immensely emotional during the recent past.

Claiming that the past period had “probably [been] the most emotional few months of my entire life,” Reinhart added: “My therapist [told] me, ‘Your body’s going through withdrawal from love.’”

“‘You’re used to having this exchange of happy chemicals between you and the person that you’re with.’ In moments of my life, I have dropped every ounce of pride that I had just to be like, Love me. Please take the pain away for a day, a second, an hour, just so I can feel that fix again,” she said.

In a tweet posted following the interview, Reinhart clarified that her statement was not in reference to her split with Sprouse: “Quotes taken from my most recent interview are not about a ‘breakup.’ They are about the depression I’ve felt over these last few months. Tired of people taking my words out of context and piecing together their own story for clickbait.”

Earlier this year in May, Page Six reported that Reinhart and Sprouse had called it quits after nearly three years together.