Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt ‘ecstatic’ to reunite once again for ‘Fast Times’ table read

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston have wreaked havoc on social media once again after it was announced that the former couple will reuniting for a virtual table read once again.

Reports have now been revealing how the past paramours reacted to the news of them sharing a platform once again and how they feel about running into each other for a second time this year.

A source told Us Weekly that both of them are great friends and are actually looking forward to Dane Cook’s ‘Feelin’ A-Live’ virtual table read of Fast Times at Ridgemont High, which will take place on August 21.

“Jen loves that Brad has joined the cast, they’re great friends and she knows it’s going to mean more donations for the cause so it’s a double win. Jen’s ecstatic about the whole project, the cast is epic and it’s such a classic movie, she’s really looking forward to it,” said the insider.

Brad too is over the moon about the entire project and getting to work with his ex-wife. “Brad has no apprehension to work with Jen on Fast Times because it is going to be really fun. Plus he is friends with Jen and it is being done to help others.”

“So if they can get together with all the other major talent that is being a part of this, they thought it would be a no brainer. They respect each other and are happy to be a part of something that is going to provide help and assistance for so many. So it is a win-win situation right out of the gate,” the grapevine spilled.

A second source told the outlet that this project may result in more opportunities flooding for the former couple: “It could lead to working together on other things once all the Covid stuff ends. If it is the right situation they wouldn’t be against that at all.”

Apart from the ex-couple, a number of other prominent names are also set to join the table read, including Shia LeBouf, Matthew McConaughey, Julia Roberts, Morgan Freeman and Jimmy Kimmel.

Earlier this year, Pitt and Aniston wreaked havoc on social media with their brief reunion backstage at the Screen Actors Guild Awards where the two were photographed embracing each other as the Fight Club actor congratulated his ex-wife for her win.

The exes were married from 2000 to 2005 soon after which Pitt got together with his Mr. & Mrs. Smith costar Angelina Jolie whom he married in 2014 but divorced in 2016.

The Friends actor too had gotten married after that to Justin Theroux from 2015 to 2017.