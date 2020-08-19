Hasan Minhaj’s ‘Patriot Act’ cancelled by Netflix

Hasan Minhaj left fans devastated after he announced an end to his much acclaimed show, Patriot Act on Netflix.

Turning to Twitter, the former Daily Show correspondent delivered the sad news and thanked his team for making the show an immense success.

"What a run,” said Minhaj, adding: "@patriotact has come to an end. I got to work with the best writers, producers, researchers, and animators in the game. My 2 babies were born and grew up with the show. "TY to @netflix and everyone who watched.”

Ending the tweet with a quip, Minhaj said: "Now it's time to return these screens to Best Buy."

After premiering in October 2018, the Emmy Award-winning series covered a myriad of topics from the George Floyd protests and coronavirus outbreak to corruption in cricket.

Soon after news broke out about the show’s cancellation, a Change.org petition has been circulating with over 2,000 signatures demanding for the show’s return. Many critics were also upset about the only South Asian representation on a massive level being taken away.

According to a source cited by Forbes, Netflix compares the viewers with the show’s costs when deciding whether or not a show should be renewed.

The show’s sixth and final season that premiered in May this year was filmed from Minhaj’s home in front of a green screen as coronavirus pandemic halted production for a number of talk shows.

Speaking about his at-home setup, Minhaj told Variety: "We had to set up the green screen, do lighting, be grip, be PAs, running and getting coffee. We were just doing everything.”

"That's the thing that amazed me the most is the fact that, in these circumstances, we leaned into the urgency, not only tonally with the scripts, but also just the style of the show. Like, I go right to camera one, and we just go,” he added.

Minhaj got his big break as The Daily Show’s senior correspondent from 2014 to 2018 and later catapulted to fame with his immensely successful gig at the White House correspondent’s dinner in 2017.