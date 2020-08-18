Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may have been secretly involved with ‘Finding Freedom’

Ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s biography Finding Freedom came out, fans and critics alike have been left wondering if the couple may have been secretly involved.

While a representative of the Duke of Sussex has already denied their involvement in the tell-all book by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, some are still not convinced.

British journalist Tanya Gold is of the opinion that the Sussex pair have secretly contributed to the book as it feels more like an autobiography.

In an opinion piece written for The New York Times, Gold wrote: “It is a book Harry and Meghan obviously endorse — and, I suspect, may have written passages of. It feels like autobiography.”

She went on to elaborate by pointing out details from the book including the time Meghan was told for wearing a nail colour darker than what was allowed. According to Gold, nitty gritty details like that may have been a signal that the two have contributed to the book.

“No royals are explicitly abused in the book. Prince William and Catherine emerge as cold (when they are merely English) but nothing worse,” wrote Gold.