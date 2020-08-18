Madonna Shares stunning photo with daughter Lourdes from Jamaica holiday

Madonna, who is currently celebrating her 62nd birthday with her family in Jamaica, shared a montage of photos from her vacation on Instagram.

The 'Queen of Pop' shared amazing pictures on her social media handle with the caption: "Welcome to Jamaica..."



The 'Like A Prayer' singer's fans were quick to spot that amongst the pictures was a mother-daughter photo that showed Madonna and her eldest daughter Lourdes Leon, who is now 23-years-old.



In the shared post, Lourdes cuddles her mother rocking a blue bandeau dress, hoop earrings and holding a cocktail.

Lourdes is Madonna's eldest child, from the singer's relationship with fitness trainer Carlos Leon. She was born in 1996, shortly after her mother won a Golden Globe for her performance as Eva Peron in Evita.



Lourdes' mom has an influence in the entertainment industry due to her dynamic performances. Madonna has received numerous accolades. She's ranked as the best-selling female recording artist of all time by the Guinness World Records.