Prince William furious about Harry ruining family’s reputation as their rift intensifies

Prince Harry and William’s dispute seems to only be getting worse as time passes by.

As per the latest intel, the two brothers are letting their past differences and the geographical distance get between their relationship as they are now barely on speaking terms.

Omid Scobie, one of the co-writers of Finding Freedom, recently said in an interview that aired of True Royalty TV that their rift will take a considerable amount of time to heal.

“I think the distance between the brothers grew wider and wider. That’s really going to take some time to heal,” he said.

According to the writer, the second in line to the throne is also enraged with the couple’s decision to go public with internal family matters that eventually tarnished the reputation of the royals.

“The statements weren’t discussed internally. That’s really what caused the most amount of hurt to William, because he wears two hats. He’s not just the brother, he’s also future king and he felt that damaged the reputation of the family,” he said.

“That it put family business out into the public domain when it should’ve been discussed privately and there was a lot of hurt there that continues to this day,” Scobie added.