Brad Pitt's lawyers slam Angelina Jolie against judge removal plea amid rising tension

Brad Pitt's legal camp has hit back at Angelina Jolie after she filed a petition seeking the removal of judge overseeing their divorce case.

After submitting the paperwork, Jolie’s lawyer Samantha Bley DeJean revealed, “All my client is asking for is a fair trial based on facts, with no special favors extended to either side. The only way litigants can trust the process is for everyone involved to ensure that there is transparency and impartiality.”

Jolie had alleged that Judge John W. Ouderkirk did not disclose having a close relationship with Pitt.

Rsponding to this, the actor's lawyer retaliated saying that the Salt actress's request is “belated” and a “thinly veiled attempt” at delaying “the adjudication of long-pending custody issues” in the case.

“Jolie’s abrupt cry of judicial bias reeks of bad faith and desperation, not to mention careless disregard for the procedural rules intended to root out legitimately conflicted judicial officers,” Pitt’s lawyers said in the documents.

“Unfortunately, the individuals hurt most by Jolie’s transparently tactical gambit are the parties’ own children, who continue to be deprived of a final resolution to these custody issues. Jolie’s motion should therefore be denied.”

In response to the filing, Jolie’s attorney DeJean told Us Weekly, “It is unfortunate that Mr. Pitt’s team has sought to intervene ahead of Judge Ouderkirk’s response. One can only conclude that this is an attempt to obstruct or influence Judge Ouderkirk’s answer. Any delay in these proceedings is due to their zealous attempt to create an unrecognized special exception for their client’s benefit.”