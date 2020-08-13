Reese Witherspoon posts touching tribute to Kamala Harris

Reese Witherspoon has shared an inspiring Instagram post to celebrate the historic vice-presidential nomination of Kamala Harris.

The 44-year-old celebrity declared her support for the presumptive Democratic VP while recalling how she once had presidential aspirations.



The actress shared a vintage photo of herself along with an insightful anecdote from her grade school days, She also talked about the power of women.

She wrote: 'Woke up this morning thinking about a moment from my childhood,adding: "In the 3rd grade our teacher asked us what we wanted to be when we grew up, I raised my hand and said, I want to be the first female President of the United States of America."

Reese, who is a staunch supporter of women's rights, added: 'Some of the kids laughed, but my teacher looked me in the eye and said, "I will be the first person to vote for you, Reese."



In the school photo, the 'Big Little Lies' star looks chic. She wore a cute white blouse and smiling so hard her eyes were squinted.



Reese continued: "My thoughts today are with woman in our country, especially the young Black and Brown girls of our nation. Who have watched their mothers hold up their families, their communities, their cities, their states."

'Now you know that YOU too can work hard, dedicate your life to service and show up every day to help others, and YOU can RISE to become a Vice Presidential nominee in the United States of America. Today is a truly historic day! #KamalaHarris #WeHaveHerBack'

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden announced Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate on Tuesday.