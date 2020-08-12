Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sacked Archie’s nanny in the middle of the night

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in spite of their royal background prefer to keep things private, especially in all things related to their son Archie.

And while the two are surrounded by staff working for them, when it comes to their son, the couple has a hard time trusting the nannies, especially after an earlier unpleasant incident that coerced them into dismissing her in the middle of the night.

Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand write in their book, Finding Freedom, that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had decided to hire a night nanny to establish a sleep schedule but had to let go of the one they roped in.

“Meghan and Harry felt they were forced to let the nurse go in the middle of her second night of work for being unprofessional.”

“The new parents went on to hire a second night nurse, who did a fine job, but because of the incident with the first nurse, neither found themselves comfortable sleeping through the night without going to check on Archie regularly. After a few weeks, they decided to take on nights themselves and went without a night nurse entirely,” they added.

It was also revealed that unlike the rest of the royal family members, the Sussex pair preferred not keep the staff in a live-in situation with them.

“Harry and Meghan had agreed they didn't want their home filled with staff. Harry had seen that situation at Prince William's home (the Cambridge's had a live-in housekeeper and a full-time, live-in nanny) and didn't want the same for his own family. He and Meghan liked the idea that when they went to bed at night, it was just the three of them in the house. Cosy and private.”