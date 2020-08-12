Dwayne Johnson clings to title of highest-paid actor in the world: Forbes

Dwayne Johnson also profited off of his ‘Project Rock’ fitness wear line for Under Armour

Hollywood star and former wrestling champ, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson clung to his title as the highest-paid male actor in the world, announced Forbes in its annual tally on Tuesday.

The Baywatch actor, 48, was given the lead for the second year in a row by the publication as he managed to bag $87.5 million within a span of one year, from June 1, 2019 to June 1, 2020, which included his $23.5 million income from Netflix thriller Red Notice.

Apart from that, Johnson also profited off of his ‘Project Rock’ fitness wear line for Under Armour.

Following Johnson on the list was his Red Notice costar, Ryan Reynolds on number two with a $20 million earning for the same film and additional $20 million for Netflix’s Six Underground. His annual income tallied up to $71.5 million.

Landing on the third spot was Mark Wahlberg with $58 million, followed by Ben Affleck finishing with $55 million and Vin Diesel with $54 million.

Akshay Kumar became the only Bollywood star to finish on the top ten list, clenching on number six with $48 million that he earned mostly through product endorsements.