'Angelina Jolie wants judge in Brad Pitt divorce case changed to delay verdict'

Angelina Jolie's demand of a change in the judge handling her custody case with Brad Pitt is an attempt to delay verdict.

On Monday, Jolie filed a motion stating that Judge John W. Ouderkirk has allegedly “failed to disclose the cases that demonstrated the current, ongoing, repeat-customer relationship between the judge and [Pitt’s] counsel.”

Contradicting the claim, a source close to the former spouses told Page Six that this is in fact a delay tactic by the Salt actress because she believed things weren’t going in her favour.

The source said, “Jolie is basically trying to fire the private judge overseeing their divorce case. She has every right to do this, but if she thought she was in a good place in this legal proceeding, she wouldn’t need to do it. This is a classic case of someone expecting a bad decision trying to delay the process by asking for a new referee.”

This is an unusual move by Jolie, the source added, sharing that Pitt’s team wants to keep the same judge.

“This is about how much time Brad gets with the kids, how does sharing time with the kids work … This divorce has been going on for four years, for goodness’ sake.”

