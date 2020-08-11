Meghan Markle was left ‘disappointed’ as her political ambitions sunk after major failure

Meghan Markle has gotten herself involved in a number of charities working towards social betterment

Meghan Markle has become one of the most popular public figures around the world ever since she married Prince Harry.

And after they severed ties with the royal family, the Duchess of Sussex has gotten herself involved in a number of charities and projects working towards societal betterment which has therein sparked conversation about her future political plans.

What many may be unaware of is that the former actor had already tried her luck with politics but couldn’t go far.

Royal experts Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand write in their biography of the Sussex pair, Finding Freedom, that the Suits star had failed a key test that could’ve furthered her political ambitions and taken her far in the State Department.

According to the writers, Meghan had been drawn towards politics while she was attending the Northwestern University and even got an internship opportunity at the US embassy in Buenos Aires during her third year, thanks to her father Thomas Markle’s brother.

The chance to work at the embassy fueled her interest in politics but all of that came to an unfortunate end when she failed a key test.

"Meghan took the Foreign Service Officer Test, a prerequisite for a job as a State Department officer. When she didn't pass the highly competitive test, she was extremely disappointed,” reads the book.

"She wasn't used to failing. It was a major blow to her confidence she had always tried to protect,” the writers added.

They further detailed how greatly influenced she was after her internship in Argentina as they wrote: "By her junior year, she had finished most of her credits, so with the help of her father's older brother Mick, she secured an internship at the US embassy in Buenos Aires.”

"No one in the family was quite sure what Uncle Mick did, whether his communications job in Buenos Aires was actually a cover for a job in the CIA,” they added.

"But regardless, his connections allowed a 20-year-old Meghan to broaden her horizons beyond the stage."