Katy Perry forced Orlando Bloom to take on the role of Prince Harry in upcoming series

British actor Orlando Bloom has a number of big roles under his belt but there is one that he needed ample convincing to accept.

The Lord of the Rings actor recalled how he is not one to take on roles mocking others but his portrayal of Prince Harry in an animated series, titled The Prince, came after a good amount of convincing done by his fiancée Katy Perry.

The 43-year-old became the voice of the Duke of Sussex in HBO Max’s upcoming parody about Prince George and the Royal Family which is being created by the executive producer of Will & Grace, Gary Janetti and the animators of Family Guy.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Bloom said that he may have gotten big around the globe but deep down, he was just a “British boy who is very proud of his roots.”

“I understand how the Royal Family is loved by some and loathed by others, and I’ve always understood it as part of my heritage and background. I’m not someone who wants to poke fun at anyone normally, but this was so clever, witty and affectionately done,” he said.

He credited the Teenage Dream crooner for convincing him to take the part: “Actually Katy saw one bit of it and was like, ‘You’ve got to do this. This is genius’.”

He further said how he hadn’t met the former royal before he took on his avatar but after accepting, he met the duke and surprisingly got along with him quite well.

“This guy is so nice, and I think he’s got a great sense of humor. I hope he maintains that through this because they’re sort of on a pedestal. We’re showing real adoration to them in one form or another,” he said.

“I try to justify it, because quite frankly, if I’m honest, it’s not like me to poke fun at anyone, but it is done with affection. When I was in my mid-20s, there were so many different people poking fun at me and, in a way, it’s a sign of appreciation,” he added.

The animated series is a spun-off from Janetti’s archly comic Instagram account where the younger royals are featured with a comedic twist.

Speaking further about the upcoming series, Bloom said: “It’s not malicious or intended to be. He’s really got his finger on the pulse, Gary. He’s so smart and so zeitgeisty. I rolled the dice on it, but I’m going to have to mention it to Prince Harry when I next see him, because I’m not going to be able to not. Oddly, I’m sure I’m going to see him at some point, just because of the nature of the universe, it always throws people together.”