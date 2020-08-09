Vidya Balan weighs in on Bollywood's nepotism debate and her non-film background

Bollywood stars have been entwined in the endless debate on nepotism ever since Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

And while many have already voiced their concerns about limited opportunities in the industry if you’re not a star kid, Vidya Balan believes it is your sheer talent that takes you places rather than your strong family background in film.

During an interview with BollywoodLife, the Mission Mangal actor opened up about the criticism she has been receiving over her marriage with producer Siddharth Roy Kapur.

"I don't think about these things, honestly (the backlash). I don't read anything. Even when I post on social media, I don't read the comments...so, I'm blissfully unaware. I think I will continue to speak my mind because that's the only way I know to be. Such things are very convenient (people trolling just because she's married to Siddarht)."

"I don't see how that changes the fact that I've come from a non-film family and have worked very hard to get where I have. I'm very proud of this journey, I'm very grateful for my journey, and people can say whatever they want, it doesn't matter to me. Of course, it is difficult (for the outsiders),” she said.

"I won't deny that at all. It is easier when you come from within the industry. I think this is the only industry where meritocracy reigns supreme. So if you're good at what you do and you work hard and believe in yourself, even the sky is not the limit,” she added.