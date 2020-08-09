Hrithik Roshan marks 17 years of 'Koi Mil Gaya': 'Miss you jaadu'

Hrithik Roshan commemorated a major milestone on Saturday as one of his most popular films, Koi Mil Gaya marked 17 years since release.

Hrithik took to Instagram to post a heartwarming note on the occasion, while thanking eminent people who worked on the film.

“Some friendships defy space and time. Someday hopefully soon they will meet again. #koimilgaya. Thank you Papa for having the courage to do this when everyone thought that you had lost your mind. Thank you for trusting and having faith in me. And literally would not be possible without you Pree! Friends forever.

"And Thank you Rekhaji for being the rock for Rohit! Love to all of Rohits friends. Miss you all. And to my uncle Rajesh Roshan cause without the music there’d be no magic! Thank you to the entire team who worked BTS on this dream. Miss you jaadu,” read Hrithik’s note.

On the work front, Hrithik has been working on the script and prep for the fourth instalment of his superhero franchise Krrish.

According to reports doing the rounds on the internet, that Hrithik and his father Rakesh Roshan have been talking to writers, visual effects teams and even stunt teams to make sure the fourth film is a big hit.