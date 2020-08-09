Are Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Garner dating? Here's the truth

Bradley Cooper was seen relishing on a private getaway in Malibu with Jennifer Garner, shortly after she parted ways with John Miller.

This made their fans speculate as to whether the two are dating each other.

The latest intel about the duo's alleged relationship is that their bond is entirely platonic.

"[Cooper and Garner] are friends and have been forever," and that there is "no truth to anything else," a source told Page Six.

As per Daily Mail, only after two days of hitting the beach together, the 45-year-old Oscar nominee returned to the waters donning a David Bowie t-shirt and jeans.

Meanwhile, an In Touch Weekly source revealed that Jennifer and former beau, John Miller, 'are no longer together' after dating each other for nearly two years.

The insider said they 'split up before LA went into lockdown,' adding that they 'remain on friendly terms so there's a possibility that they could rekindle their relationship in the future, but right now it's over.'