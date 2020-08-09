Justin Bieber praises Machine Gun Kelly

Machine Gun Kelly has released two new singles in a week, taking millions of his fans by surprise.

The Cleveland rapper on Friday took to Instagram to ask his Instagram followers to share how they are feeling about his songs.

"First time we’ve dropped 2 singles in a week, how we feelin about em??concert for aliens+my ex’s best friend [sic]" he wrote while sharing his picture on Instagram.

Over half a million people liked his post and thousands of others shared their thoughts about his music.

Justin Bieber was prominent among those who dropped a reply under Machine Gun Kelly's post.

"Handsome guy...," wrote Bieber.

Meanwhile, MGK has revealed that he would release his upcoming album "Tickets to My Downfall" next month.

