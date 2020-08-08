close
Sat Aug 08, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
August 8, 2020

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas make online debut as new parents with thought-provoking message

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Aug 08, 2020
Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas make internet debut as new parents with thought-provoking message

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas  uploaded their first-ever picture as new parents on social media recently. 

The picture was accompanied by a thought-provoking message, befitting for everyone, during the ongoing pandemic. 

Sophie and Joe decided to share their first selfie as new parents on Joe's Instagram Stories with an important message for everyone. "Wear a mask. That's the tea." 

In the picture, the duo don face masks and matching shirts while Sophie can be seen with her hair tied in a messy bun.

Sophie and Joe welcomed their first child, daughter Willa, on July 22. They had even purchased a baby-friendly house in Los Angeles earlier.

Latest News

More From Entertainment