Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas make online debut as new parents with thought-provoking message

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas make internet debut as new parents with thought-provoking message

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas uploaded their first-ever picture as new parents on social media recently.



The picture was accompanied by a thought-provoking message, befitting for everyone, during the ongoing pandemic.

Sophie and Joe decided to share their first selfie as new parents on Joe's Instagram Stories with an important message for everyone. "Wear a mask. That's the tea."



In the picture, the duo don face masks and matching shirts while Sophie can be seen with her hair tied in a messy bun.

Sophie and Joe welcomed their first child, daughter Willa, on July 22. They had even purchased a baby-friendly house in Los Angeles earlier.