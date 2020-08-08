Meghan Markle snubbed by Vogue UK as Queen bags a spot on list of influential women

Meghan Markle had guest-edited Vogue UK's fastest-selling issue in history in 2019

Meghan Markle has faced a major snub by the same publication that roped her in to guest-edit their issue last year.

The Duchess of Sussex has been left off by Vogue UK’s top 25 influential women’s list with Queen Elizabeth II making the list in her place.

Meghan had guest-edited the magazine fastest-selling issue in history in 2019, while she was still part of the royal family.

The editors of the magazine featured the monarch for being a “source of support” for the public amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Vogue UK, 2020’s list includes “women of the moment who are leading us through 2020 with prescience, power and poise.”

The publication further threw light on Her Majesty’s historic television address back in April with the editors heaping praises on the “pitch perfect message” that brought comfort to the public during a crisis.

“Even in 2020 — a precarious year for the Royal Family in other ways — the Queen is still a source of unique solace and support to the public,” wrote the magazine explaining why the queen bagged the significant spot.

Queen Elizabeth II is the only one from the British royal family included in the list with other names being makeup mogul Charlotte Tilbury and Michaela Coel as well as Daisy Edgar-Jones.