Kriti Sanon pens cryptic poem as Rhea Chakraborty gets probed in Sushant Singh case

Kriti Sanon posted a cryptic poem, leading fans into believing that she could be hinting at someone

Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon is one of the many fighting for justice for late star Sushant Singh Rajput.

And in the midst of his death case treading forward with investigations, Kriti has seemingly posted a cryptic poem, leading fans into believing that the actor could be pointing her guns at someone.

Turning to Instagram, the Luki Chuppi actor penned a poem that read: "It is cloudy, It is foggy, Its all so unclear...But they say Truth is like the Sun Its always there...So don't speculate Just patiently wait For its gonna be windy for a while and it is gonna rain. But remember my friend, Sometimes a storm is just making way for the Sun to shine again. Kriti Sanon."

The deceased actor’s death case after getting transferred to CBI is currently investigating his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty who is in legal trouble after Rajput’s family filed an FIR against her in abetment of her suicide.