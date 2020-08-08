Kim Kardashian looks radiant as she models painted outfit

Kim Kardashian has appeared to be a piece of an art in a painted dress during make-or-break trip to the Caribbean with her husband Kanye West.

The reality star, who is currently in the Dominican Republic trying to save her marriage with the rapper, distracted herself with a stunning fashion throwback on Friday.

The 39-year-old dazzled in the wood grain inspired garment, the stunning dress added to her gorgeous look.



The super-celebrity looked breathtaking as she modeled a figure-hugging dress with colorful swatches of paint decorating the bottom.



The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashian' actress let her locks fall over her shoulder in beachy waves while she pouted at the camera. Her glam, done by Kardashian/Jenner favorite Ariel Tejada, featured rosy cheeks, smokey eyes, and well-arched brows.

She captioned the stunning post: '✨ my favorite emoji is the magic sparkle ✨what’s yours?'



Kim is reportedly in the Caribbean trying to mend things with husband Kanye West.





