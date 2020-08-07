When Meghan Markle told Bobbi Brown about a 'fellow she started dating from the UK'

Makeup mogul Bobbi Brown recalled Meghan Markle confiding in her about Prince Harry during the initial days of their whirlwind romance.

In an endearing birthday message for the Duchess of Sussex, the beauty guru reminisced about an exchange with Meghan, while uploading a photo of the two women huddled together in the backseat of a car.

"Happy Birthday to #meghanmarkle who was such a joy to work with," Brown wrote. "Sweet, cool and so funny."

She then revealed that they worked together on a photo shoot around the time Meghan and Prince Harry had just started dating each other.

"At the time of the shoot she was telling me about a fellow she had just started to date from the UK," Brown continued. "I didn’t ask who."

The makeup artist added that she saw the duo in Amsterdam for a "very special @sohohouseamsterdam birthday day," hinting that they celebrated Harry's 34th birthday in 2018 at the launch of the celebrity hangout new location.

The same claim has been corroborated by new royals book Finding Freedom wherein readers get a glimpse of Harry and Meghan's early relationship days.



Writers Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand quoted a source as saying that the future Duke and Duchess of Sussex went to Soho House for their first ddate and chatted over drinks for nearly three hours. The night ended with each going their separate ways without a kiss.

"Almost immediately they were almost obsessed with each other," a friend told the authors. "It was as if Harry was in a trance."