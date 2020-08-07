MTV Video Music Awards: Eminem wants fans to vote for 'Godzilla'

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Marshall Mathers has requested his fans to cast their votes in the favor of his music video "Godzilla" which he said is up for "a couple of MTA VMAs-Video of The Year and "Best Hip Hop".
Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, the rapper shared a link to the website where music lovers can cast their votes.
"Godzilla" is a song from Em's last album "Music To Be Murdered By" which he released earlier this year.
Meanwhile, Daily Mail reported that BTS, Doja Cat, and J Balvin are due to perform at the MTV Video Music Awards.