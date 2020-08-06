Amitabh Bachchan lists his charitable efforts after getting attacked for ‘not donating enough'

Amitabh Bachchan listed all of his charitable ventures on Twitter after a user attacked him

Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan is once again setting the record straight on the internet amidst a crowd of trolls attacking him for ‘not donating enough.’

BigB, 77, listed all of his charitable ventures on Twitter after a user pointed out how he should be “donating extra to the needy and poor.”

“I am sure your wallet will be filled with immense love and blessings! Lead by example. Instruction is good but example is worth more!” said the Twitter user.

Addressing the troll in his blog, Bachchan wrote: “I weep as I put this out .. because somewhere today this lady has destroyed by belief and stand that I shall NOT talk of my charity .. only DO it .. it needs to be done not talked of ..”

“Seema Patel ji .. yes my wallet is full with love and blessings .. and I shall NOT take your ‘lead’ to follow by example I shall continue to give instruction BECAUSE you are completely delusional and have NO knowledge or ANY information of what I have done, what I am doing and what I shall continue doing .. not just for the poor and needy , but for the thousands of farmers that have been saved from suicide by my own personal charitable financial intervention, right from Andhra, Vidarbha, Bihar and UP,” he said.

“For the martyrs families of the CRPF that have sacrificed their lives in J&K and Pulwama so you can be safe enough to put out your ill-informed comment here on FB .. for the workers in the Industry community numbering 100,000 families that have been provided ration and food for 6 months .. for the daily lunch and dinner provided to 5000 each day since the lockdown till today to the poor in the city,” he added.

“Or the 12,000 foot wear that has been provided to the migrant workers walking bare feet to their villages from Mumbai, by having my team catch them on the Nasik Highway, and to give them food and water for the buses, 10 in number, personally arranged to transport them to their homes in Bihar and UP .. for the entire train booked by me to transport 2009 migrant workers to their homes .. and when politics cancelled the train, within an hour to have booked and chartered 6 planes of Indigo, transported 180 passengers in each flight.”

“My personal policy Seema ji stipulates of NOT talking but DOING for others shall ever stand BUT today your uncalled for provocation, coerces me to break my STAND , and I am so so regretting that I have to give explanation,” he said.