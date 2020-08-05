'Guardians of the Galaxy' actress Zoe Saldana apologises for playing Nina Simone

The "Guardian of the Galaxy" actress Zoe Saldana has apologized for playing Nina Simone in 2016 biopic after facing backlash.

"The Guardian of the Galaxy" actress took to Instagram to share a behind the scenes video of an interview with Steven Canals.

When asked about her portrayal of the musician and civil rights activists Simone, Zoe said she should have never played Nina".

"I should have done everything in my power with the leverage that I had 10 years ago – which was a different leverage but it was leverage nonetheless – I should have tried everything in my power to cast a Black woman to play an exceptionally perfect Black woman," she said.

"You're growing. It's painful. I thought back then that I had the permission because I was a Black woman, and I am, but it was Nina Simone and Nina had a life and she had a journey that should have been, and should be, honoured to the most specific detail."