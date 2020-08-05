Kim Kardashian seeks help from pastor friend amid marriage woes: report

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Kim Kardashian has reportedly turned to Rich Wilkerson Jr - the pastor who married her and Kanye West in 2014 - to save marriage to the rapper.
According to new report, the reality star has invited the Vous Church pastor along on a break she's taking with West to resolve their marriage issues.
Wilkerson Jr wed Kim and Kanye at Forte Di Belvedere in Florence, Italy, and he has remained a close friend of the couple.
Kim and Kanye have four children together, with their youngest, Psalm, born just last year via surrogate.
But the married couple have hit a rough patch after Kanye's presidential rally when he alleged that they had considered aborting oldest child, North. Kanye later apologised for the comments.
A media outlet reports that crisis talks between the couple at their Wyoming estate broke down last week and that they are now on a "make or break" family trip to save their marriage.