Sam Neill makes a huge claim about new film 'Jurassic World: Dominion'

The Australian actor Sam Neill has opened up about new film 'Jurassic World: Dominion', in which he’ll reprise his 'Jurassic Park' role.

Neill is joining the franchise as palaeontologist Dr Alan Grant for the first time since 2001 film 'Jurassic Park III'. He’ll co-star alongside Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum.

The movie is resuming production having been delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and to mark the occasion, the actor told his Twitter followers that he thinks the new film is the 'best yet'.

"Hold onto your hat," Neill wrote. "Gettin’ my old one back on this week, and facing off dinosaurs once again. Best yet."

It’s unknown how his character will re-enter the franchise, but Neill has confirmed that his appearance will be more than the cameo Goldblum had in 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom'.

The new sequel, directed by Colin Trevorrow, stars Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard and Justice Smith. Jurassic World: Dominion is set to be released in cinemas on 11 June, 2021.