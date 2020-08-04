Ahmed Ali Butt gives hilarious tip to new parents Hamza Ali Abbasi, Naimal Khawar

Ahmed Ali Butt gives a sweet advice to Hamza Ali Abbasi, Naimal Khawar on birth of their first child

Pakistani actor Ahmed Ali Butt has given a sweet advice to power couple Hamza Ali Abbasi and Naimal Khawar on the birth of their first baby boy.



The comedian turned to Instagram and shared a loved-up photo of Hamza and Naimal in his story and congratulated them.

He wrote, “Congratulations to you guys on the new edition to your family. Allah bless you and your family always.”

“Welcome to parenthood,” he further said.

Butt jokingly said “Ap ne ghabrana nahi he (You should not be scared). If you need any diaper changing tips… I am here.”

Hamza Ali Abbasi and Naimal Khawar welcomed baby boy Muhammad Mustafa Abbasi on Monday.

The Alif actor took to Twitter and announced the birth of his child. He tweeted, “Allah has blessed me and Naimal with a baby boy, Muhammad Mustafa Abbasi. I pray that he becomes a grateful servant of Allah, a good, humble & honest human being and may Allah bless him in this life and the next. Please pray for us.”



