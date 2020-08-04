Kim Kardashian and Kanye West trying to make their marriage work

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are trying to make their marriage work for their children.



'The Keeping Up With th Kardashians' star reportedly made a trip to Cody, Wyoming, with an aim to repair her marriage with the rapper.



The 43-year-old rapper had been ignoring Kardashian prior to their emotional meetup, the pair have been more in touch since she returned to Los Angeles.

It is learnt that Kanye suggested a family trip together and Kim agreed. She wants to do everything she can to save her marriage.

Kim wants him to get proper help and Kanye still doesn't want to. She isn't sure if their marriage can be saved, but she is willing to keep trying for their kids.'

The Kardashian-Jenner family reportedly wants West to "get proper help" as they remain concerned for his mental health.

Kim's family is supporting her as usual. They hate seeing her upset and struggling though.

They understand that bipolar disorder is something very complex, Kanye causes a lot of hurt for the whole family. Everyone wants him to get proper help.

On Thursday, Kardashian felt "torn" about her marriage and at a loss on how to make their relationship work. "She isn't getting back what she needs from Kanye," it was reported at the time, noting that the pair's children — daughters North, 7, and Chicago, 2, and sons Saint, 4, and Psalm, 14 months — are her priority.

West recently issued a public apology to Kardashian on Twitter, writing: "I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter. I did not cover her like she has covered me. To Kim I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me."