Asim Azhar, Hania Aamir celebrate Eid with friends, share adorable photos

Pakistani singer and actor Asim Azhar and his best friend and actress Hania Aamir, who recently opened up their bond, celebrated Eid-ul-Azha with friends together.



Hania, who recently revealed that she and Asim are not in a relationship, turned to Instagram and shared sweet photos with Asim and other friends.

The Soneya singer and Hania seemed elated in the pictures along with other friends.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, the actress wished Eid Mubarak to all the fans and teased one of their friends Jahanzeb in the picture. She wrote, “The struggle to get jahnzeb bhai in the picture was real. Eid Mubarak.”

Commenting on the post, Asim Azhar said, “Jaanu bhai trying to fit in at the back is a mooood.”

Earlier, Asim shared his mirror selfie with his mother in the same outfit he was seen donning in the photo with Hania and his other friends.

He captioned the adorable selfie, “Me, Ama aur Eid wali mirror selfie #EidMubarak.”



