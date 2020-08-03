Ellen DeGeneres thinks it's a 'privilege to work with her' as she fumes amidst scandal

Ellen DeGeneres got her name sullied over an overwhelming amount of criticism that came her way

Ellen DeGeneres after getting brutally scrutinized has been making headlines with several statements making rounds about how she feels in being stuck the midst of the controversy.

While it was first reported that the once-revered and now-contentious talk show host will be getting replaced, a little birdy told Us Weekly that the comedian herself is looking for an escape from the show.

According to the source cited by the outlet, DeGeneres “wants out of the show.”

“She is pissed that people have come forward to share these negative stories about her and feels betrayed,” said the insider, adding that she feels like a “target” owing to her success.

“She knows she can be tough at times but believes she works hard and is extremely creative and that it’s a privilege to work for her and be around her,” added the grapevine.

DeGeneres got her name sullied over an overwhelming amount of criticism that came her way by a number of people accusing her of being a ‘harsh’ and ‘mean’ person.

Earlier, Tom Majercak, her former bodyguard for the 86th Academy Awards in 2014, had also shared his unpleasant experience of working with her.

Shedding light on his experience working with DeGeneres, Majercak, who has high-profile companies like Apple, Twitter and Google on his resume, said the Oscars night was a bit demeaning for him.

"I'm holding their hands and walking them through individuals and large groups of people. Ellen is the one person that I've been assigned to — and I've been assigned to quite a few celebrities — that has never taken the time to say hi to me,” he told Fox News.

"Ellen pretty much just gave me a side glance out of her eye and didn't even say 'hello,' or 'thank you for protecting my mother, my wife, and me.’ It was very cold and it was very sly and it was actually kind of demeaning in the way that she treats people other than those who are in her circle,” he added.

He went on to add that at the high-profile Oscars after-party, the Governors Ball, she had only permitted celebrities pre-approved by her, to come and talk to her at her table.

Earlier, YouTube sensation NikkieTutorials aka Nikkie de Jager had also narrated her unpleasant experience of the time she made her appearance on The Ellen Show.

Back in April, a Twitter trend against DeGeneres had also come afloat where her past employees and those who had met her, recounted their unpleasant experiences with her, dubbing her as ‘one of the meanest people alive.’

Meanwhile, her crew members from The Ellen Show also recently came out, complaining that they hadn’t received communication from DeGeneres or the executives regarding their pay or working hours during the coronavirus pandemic.