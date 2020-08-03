Kanye West seen boarding flight in Wyoming with son Saint after tense Kim 'fight'

Rapper Kanye West was spotted boarding a plane after he left his ranch in Wyoming along with his four-year-old son Saint in the aftermath of his tense meeting with Kim Kardashian.



The 43-year-old has been holed up at his ranch in Cody ever since his wild first campaign event for his presidential bid a few weeks ago.



The reality star has had two huge Twitter rants and a very public, intense meeting with his wife Kim Kardashian, just days after he claimed that he had wanted to divorce her.

It was reported that Kim had advised Kanye to stay away until he was feeling "ready" with her saying on Instagram that he is amid a bipolar episode and needed "compassion".

While Saint was the only one of the Kardashian children that was spotted boarding the plane, A media outlet has reported that the jet had left Los Angeles in the morning, so it could be that Kim and the rest of the family were already on board.



Saint. in the photos, is seen just ahead of a family associate on the steps to the plane and is pointing towards the photographers in one shot.



