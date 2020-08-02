Ellen DeGeneres is not taking an exit from show as her career collapses around her

As Ellen DeGeneres's reputation comes crashing down amidst the latest drama, some are convinced that this is the end for the comedian's career and her once-revered show.

However, these rumours have now been refuted by the executive producers of the embattled Ellen DeGeneres show as she heads back to work soon after allegations emerged of her workplace being “toxic” resulting in an investigation taking place.

Sources close to the comedian told the New York Post that hearsay about her ‘career death’ has been exaggerated and despite her empire going down in shambles, the talk show host has no plans of walking away from it.

It was also revealed that DeGeneres will be reporting back to work on August 24 for her Game of Games and for The Ellen Show which will premiere on September 6.

According to an insider cited by the Post, “She’s fighting to protect the show and what she stands for. She is very upset about what happened and determined to fix the problems. She takes full responsibility. But no way is she quitting the show.”

She is also reportedly upset about Hollywood turning against her as standup comedian and actor Brad Garrett and actor Lea Thompson criticized her over her alleged ‘mean’ behavior.

Meanwhile her A-lister pals like Jennifer Aniston or the Kardashians have been keeping mum about the issue since it began earlier this year.