Ayeza Khan gives a sweet advice to newlywed couples on Eid

Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan while sharing a loved-up photo with husband Danish Taimoor has given a sweet advice to all the newlywed couples on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.



Sharing a PDA-filled photo on Instagram with husband, Ayeza Khan said, “Eid mubarak everyone, specially to all the newly wed couples.”

She also advised them to love and respect each other always. “Love and respect each other always:)”

The Mehar Posh actress also posted a sweet family photo featuring her husband Danish Taimoor and kids Rayan Taimoor and Hoorain Taimoor and extended eid greetings to her fans.



Ayeza wrote with a heart emoji, “Eid mubarak everyone.”

Fans flooded the comment section with love and heart emoticons shortly after Ayeza shared the sweet pictures.



On the work front, Ayeza Khan is currently seen in Geo TV’s romantic drama series Mehar Posh.