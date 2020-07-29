2020 Emmy Awards: Jemima reacts to Ramy Youssef's nomination

Jemima Goldsmith on Wednesday praised American actor Ramy Youssef for bagging an Emmy nod for his comedy series "Ramy".

The series became the first Muslim American sitcom to get nominated.

The Egyptian-American co-creator of the "Hulu" series was nominated in the categories of Outstanding Lead Actor and Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series.

Jemima took to Instagram to share the news of Ramy's nomination and wrote a comment to praise the actor and the series.





The Emmy Awards will be announced at a ceremony on Sept. 20, although it is not clear what form it will take because of the coronavirus pandemic

