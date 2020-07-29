Does Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas's baby name have a 'Game of Thrones' connection?

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas became parents to a beautiful baby girl on July 22 reportedly.



As per multiple reports, the couple has named their new addition in the family, Willa.

Quite surprisingly, some fans of the couple have suggested that Turner, who starred in one of the internet's all-time favourite TV shows Game of Thrones actually had the name actually appear twice in the series.

In season 5 of the show, Willa is a young wildling girl who flees from the Free Folk village of Hardhome to Castle Black. She features in two episodes: Hardhome and The Dance of Dragons, according to the Game of Thrones Wiki.

Secondly, another character named Willa appears in the show's final season, in the episode The Last of the Starks.

A serving girl at Winterfell, she takes a liking to Tormund at the feast after the Battle of Winterfell, and the pair presumably spend the night together.

About the little munchkin it was recently reported: "Both the stars are excited to be new parents and have been enjoying the process of getting ready for their baby."

Sophie previously revealed she’s "loving" being in quarantine at home with Joe amid the Covid-19 pandemic - but the singer "feels like he's in prison."