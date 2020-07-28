Kim Kardashian, Kanye West reunite in Wyoming amid divorce speculations

US reality TV star Kim Kardashian reunited with husband Kanye West at their Wyoming ranch on Monday, days after the latter issued a public apology to her following his Twitter outburst.



According to the People, it was an emotional reunion for Kanye and Kim Kardashian and the couple was seen in an intense conversation upon arrival of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star in Cody, Wyoming on Monday evening.

It was Kim and Kanye’s first face-to-face meeting since the rapper’s outburst on Twitter and revealing personal details of their marriage.

Earlier, Kanye issued a public apology to Kim saying “I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter.”

He went on to say “I did not cover her like she has covered me. To Kim I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me.”



