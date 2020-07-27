Actor Peter Shinkoda makes startling revelation about a Marvel executive

Actor Peter Shinkoda recently revealed that a Marvel executive said "nobody cares about" Asian characters before his storyline was cut.

Shinkoda essayed the role of Nobdu in the Marvel Netflix series which was cancelled in 2018.

Commenting on the mater, Shinkoda said his character's back story was dropped on the directives of former Marvel Television head Jeph Loeb.

"Jeph Loeb told the writers' room not to write for Nobu and Gao - and this was reiterated many times by many of the writers and showrunners - that nobody cares about Chinese people and Asian people," he alleged.