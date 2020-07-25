PewDiePie posts a touching tribute in memory of Sushant Singh Rajput

PewDiePie reacted to a speech by Sushant Singh Rajput given at a university back in 2016

A big name in the world of YouTube, Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg, also known as PewDiePie, paid homage to late Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput on his channel.

The Swedish comedian behind the second-most subscribed channel on YouTube, paid homage to the deceased star in a 24-minute long video which has accumulated around 3.4 million views as of now.

“I’m not going to pretend like I know who this guy was,” he said in the video currently trending at number five on the video-sharing website.

“He’s such a cool dude, such a smart guy, such a good message as well that I so wholeheartedly believe in just such a tragedy..it really makes you sad to think that he passed away at such a young age.”

“Police say that he died of suicide but at least personally... I cannot make sense out of committing suicide and there’s been this whole controversy and theories about did he really commit suicide or what happened... I don’t want to get into that but want it just to be a video (paying tribute to him) because I think he’s a cool dude and I wanted to share with my audience,” he continued.

The Swedish internet sensation reacted to a speech by Rajput given at a university back in 2016.

“All these years, I was obsessed with what’s going to happen. I was constantly swinging from past to future, not living in an actual sense. And for the first time, in a long a time, I understood the true meaning of success, which was not money plus recognition but ‘now’ plus excitement,” the actor had said in his speech.

Reacting to that, PewDiePie said: “It’s just this statement he had about living in the moment...obviously this was a couple of years ago but it’s just you wouldn’t commit suicide if you had this mindset...I don’t believe that at all but then again I don’t want to add to that... Rest In Peace Sushant... I would love to meet you..seem like an awesome dude and thank you for being you.”