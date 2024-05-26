Machine Gun Kelly pays emotional tribute to his and Megan Fox's unborn child

Machine Gun remembers unborn child in latest video

Machine Gun Kelly recently showcased his woodcarving skills, offering insight into the “real” meaning behind handcrafted work.



The 34-year-old rapper, who proposed to Megan Fox in January 2022 after a year of dating, took to TikTok on Thursday, May 23 to post snippets of himself working on a handmade miniature Norwegian-style boat.

Kelly explained that he had dedicated the boat to his unborn baby, whom he and Fox lost during pregnancy.

He posted the video alongside an emotional caption that read: "My first wood carving. For a special soul that will be found again.”

In the clip, MGK could be seen introducing the project and carving a block of wood, later finishing it with a blend of wood varnish.

After briefing his followers on the entire process, the singer confirmed in the last clip that he had “finished the boat” and that “these are the final details of the ship.”

Fans rushed to the comments section, pouring in heartfelt notes for the singer.

One fan commented: "Hoping you find the peace you deserve brother.”

While another chimed in, adding: "Please carve more. Watching this was so therapeutic.”

A third wrote: "There’s something so therapeutic about working with your hands on a special project."

MGK, who is a father to his 14-year-old daughter Casie Colson Baker, released a song Don’t Let Me Go in February 2024 following Fox’s miscarriage.

He belted out lyrics that alluded to the tragedy, including: "How can I live with the fact / That my hand wasn't on her stomach when we lost the baby."

Meanwhile, Fox said in an interview with Good Morning America that she has “never been through anything like that in my life. I have three kids, so it was very difficult for both of us.”