Prince Harry's reason for not meeting with King Charles laid bare

Prince Harry feels disappointed by the security arrangements, which he has attempted but failed to change, according to a royal expert,



The Duke of Sussex resigned from his senior role in the Royal Family in 2020, relocating with his wife, Meghan Markle, from Windsor, England to California in the United States.

Since their move, the Sussexes have appeared to distance themselves from the monarchy, often engaging in projects where they share their perspectives on royal life. Notably, they sat down for an interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021, released a docuseries in 2022, and Prince Harry's memoir, Spare, was published in 2023.

Earlier this month, Prince Harry travelled from the US to the UK to attend a thanksgiving service at St. Paul's Cathedral in London. Speculation arose that he might meet with his father, whom he hadn't seen since February when news of the King's cancer diagnosis emerged.

However, according to a statement from Harry's office, Charles was unavailable, and the father and son did not reunite during Harry's brief visit to his former homeland.

Esteemed royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams now reveals that Prince Harry "feels let down," with bitterness prevailing among the estranged royals.

He exclusively told The Mirror: "It has come down to a father, suffering from cancer, unable or unwilling to see his son, who is on a three-day visit despite being in close proximity in the same city.

"His son claims he wanted to see him. Both sides have briefed against each other as to why, security may be involved too."

He went on to touch on the broken bond between Harry and William, noting: "Although we are not privy to private contact, there reportedly has been almost none between the brothers and the glare of publicity in the royal goldfish bowl has been ferocious.

"This has undoubtedly intensified the bitterness."

Mr Fitzwilliams then concluded by saying: "Harry feels let down by the security arrangements, which he has unsuccessfully fought to change and also accuses the Royal Family of colluding with the press to their detriment."



