Harry, William’s pal faces ‘difficult’ choice as he’s caught in family feud

Prince Harry and Prince William have reportedly put the Duke of Westminster in an “awkward” position in the wake of their deepening rift.

Hugh Grosvenor is set to wed longtime partner Olivia Henson in a regal wedding ceremony next month, however, he could’ve accidently brewed feelings of betrayal among the warring brothers.

As per reports, the Duke of Sussex is not pleased with William getting the role of an usher at the nuptials, though he is not expected to attend despite the invite.

Speaking to OK! magazine, former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond said: "You can’t ask your friends to choose between yourself and your brother – especially when your brother is a future King. It’s very sad.

“It’s very awkward for people like the Duke of Westminster who have been very good and close friends with both William and Harry for many years. But, as with divorces, choices have to be made and they are always difficult,” she explained.

The royal expert continued: "The wedding will be another graphic illustration that Harry‘s life is now elsewhere and we really shouldn’t expect to see him at any gatherings of the Royal family or their friends. That time has passed.

"Another illustration that he has now excluded himself from the royal family, and from most of his UK friends. It must be a grim reality for him.

"You do have to wonder whether he realised that by walking away from his Royal life, he was alienating himself from pretty much everyone and everything he had known in the UK,” Bond added.