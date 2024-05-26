Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny fuel reconciliation rumours with Miami date night

Kendall Jenner sparked reconciliation rumours last month after attending Bad Bunny’s concert

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny’s rumored romantic reconciliation seems to be heating up after they were spotted together in Miami on Friday night.

According to footage obtained by TMZ, the pair was seen leaving Japanese steakhouse Gekko.

An eyewitness claimed Jenner, 28, and Bad Bunny, 30, dined in a VIP room for about an hour and 20 minutes but noted that the pair refrained from any PDA.

After their night out, they reportedly left in a hurry as the clock struck midnight.

For their casual outing, the supermodel donned black flared pants and a white tank top. Meanwhile, the rapper opted for an all-black look.

Despite their recent sightings together, it remains unconfirmed if they are officially back together.

The Miami date night comes just a week after Jenner was spotted at Bad Bunny’s concert in Orlando, Florida, sparking rumors of their rekindled romance. Prior to that, the pair were spotted mingling at a Met Gala afterparty at WSA in New York City.

A source told Page Six at the time, “They were at the same table, laughing and flirting. She was rubbing his head.”

Jenner and Bad Bunny dated for less than a year before reportedly splitting in December 2023.