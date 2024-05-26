Selena Gomez gushes over her 'best actress' win for 'Emilia Perez'

Selena Gomez in awe over her best actress win

Selena Gomez recently expressed excitement over her win at Cannes Film Festival.



The singer, who bagged an award for Best Actress for her role in the Spanish film Emilia Perez on Saturday, May 25, took to her Instagram Stories to share the big news with her over 500 million followers.

The Love On singer extended her greetings to three of her co-stars in the film, including Karla Sofia Gascón, Adriana Paz and Zoe Saldaña.

The first snap showcased the singer’s true emotions as she covered her face in awe after looking up details on her phone.

She dropped a series of photos alongside a caption that read: “When @zoesaldana told me we all won best actress!”

The former Disney singer couldn’t help but glee over her indefinite win.

In the second snap, Gomez offered an inside scoop on the winners, dominating the entire category.

In addition, the songstress also flaunted her winning certificate, showing her name in block letters.

She gave a nod to Zoe Saldana’s original Instagram Story, in which she had expressed gratitude for her fellow co-star, including Gomez.

Saldana captioned the post: “Emilia Perez wins the Jury Prize, Best Soundtrack and Best Actress Awards at Cannes! What an honor to share this award with my sisters @selenagomez @karsiagascon & @adyatapaz. Thank you #jacquesaudiard”

For the unversed, the film premiered on May 18, 2024 at the 77th Cannes Film Festival.

