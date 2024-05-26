Are Prince Harry, Meghan Markle trolling Kate Middleton with friend's help?

Princess Kate is currently receiving preventative chemotherapy treatment

While the Princess of Wales is currently undergoing preventative chemotherapy treatment, a friend of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has engaged in trolling behaviour directed at Kate Middleton.

Royal biographer Angela Levin condemned him for posting "spiteful" comments online about Princess Kate's absence during this sensitive time.



Entrepreneur Christopher Bouzy, who was featured in the Sussex Netflix documentary series, questioned why the Princess of Wales has not resumed her public duties after her diagnosis.

Posting on the social media site, Bouzy wrote in a now deleted post: "Approximately 9 million women are diagnosed with cancer each year globally. The vast majority of those women do not stop working while undergoing treatment.

"Kate hasn't been seen in public since December, and no matter how much the UK press tries to spin it, it's not normal."

Reacting to the trolling of Kate, Angela Levin told GB News that the trolling has been "terrible" and has been made even worse by the fact that one of those trolling the Princess is a friend of Harry and Meghan.

Levin fumed: "They are part of the Sussex squad and they are claiming that Kate is taking advantage of her position.

"He doesn't know her. He doesn't know what sort of medication she's having, and the whole thing is just spiteful".

Host Nana Akua argued that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex most likely have "nothing to do with it", but the comments being made online about the Duchess's health are "awful" and another spout of "terrible trolling".